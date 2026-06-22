Britney Spears dreams of third baby on Father's Day

Britney Spears expressed her desire to experience motherhood once again.

​On June 21, which was also celebrated as Father’s Day around the world, the 44-year-old pop star took to her Instagram to mark the day. The Toxic singer posted a video of herself dancing in a yellow slip dress and black boots while she completed her look with a fedora hat. Spears was also holding a tiny guitar. As the songstress was showing her bold moves, one strap of her dress fell off.

​However, in the caption, Spears penned down an emotional note, sharing that she wants another child. She began, “It’s an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings, music is said to be the speech of angels”.

Then, referring to the small guitar she was holding, Spears revealed she bought the musical instrument with a third kid in her mind. She added, “I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby.” Also, in another post, Spears showed off her moves and twirled around wearing a long black dress.

​It is pertinent to mention that Spears is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston, who is 20 years old, and Jayden James, who is 19 years old.

​This came a few months after Britney was arrested in March for driving under the influence. Later, a source revealed to PageSix that she is “doing really well” after a less than one-month stint in rehab.

​The insider said, She’s healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh. Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself,” the insider told the outlet in April. Spears has been active on her socials after taking a brief break following her DUI arrest.