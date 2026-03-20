Britney Spears DUI update: Kim Kardashian offers support

Kim Kardashian stepped into the Britney Spears matter after her DUI arrest.

In the latest update on Britney Spears’ DUI arrest, Kim Kardashian has reportedly stepped into the matter to support her, as the matter has sparked concerns for her loved ones.

Spears was arrested earlier this month in California on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident has unsettled people in her circle, including Khloe Kardashian, with sources claiming the family is closely watching how things unfold.

According to the insider, refering concern to Spears’ well-being, “The Kardashians are genuinely terrified for Britney right now”. According to the same source, Kim reached out soon after the news broke and wants to be there for Spears during this period.

Another insider claimed Kim feels “incredibly protective” of Spears, pointing to their long-standing connection over the years. Despite not always being publicly close, the bond between them is said to have remained.

The report also suggests that both Kim and Khloé see themselves as among the few people willing to stand by Spears and help her through the situation. The source also added, “They honestly believe if they don’t try to help her now, no one will”. So far none of the parties involved has publicly addressed the claims.