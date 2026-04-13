Britney Spears enters treatment center to seek help after DUI incident

Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into a treatment facility weeks after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, marking another challenging chapter in the pop star’s ongoing personal struggles.

A representative confirmed that the 44-year-old singer entered the facility on April 12, following her DUI arrest in Ventura, California, on March 4. She was released a day after the incident, which her team previously described as “completely inexcusable,” while emphasizing that Spears intended to take responsibility and comply with legal requirements.

According to the statement, the decision to seek treatment is being viewed as a positive step toward stability and long-term well-being. The singer’s support system, including her family and loved ones, is said to be working on a structured plan to help her move forward.

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The children are expected to spend time with her as she focuses on recovery.

Britney Spears’ mental health struggles have been widely documented over the years. In 2008, she was placed under psychiatric holds during a highly publicized period that ultimately led to a court-ordered conservatorship. That legal arrangement, which governed many aspects of her personal and professional life, was terminated in 2021 after years of legal battles and public scrutiny.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears reflected on the emotional toll of those experiences, describing a prolonged loss of personal freedom and identity. She has also spoken openly about her need for continued healing and the importance of proper medical support.