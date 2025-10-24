Britney Spears’ sons ‘terrified’ and cut ties, claims Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is once again at the center of emotional family turmoil as her ex-husband Kevin Federline claims their sons have distanced themselves from her due to growing fears about her behavior.

According to Federline, both Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden, 19, have stopped visiting the pop star altogether, a heartbreaking turn in what has long been a complicated relationship between the Princess of Pop and her children.

Kevin Federline revealed that Sean Preston decided not to return to his mother’s home earlier this year after witnessing something that deeply unsettled him. Jayden, who had reportedly maintained more contact over the past year, is also said to have pulled back in recent months.

Federline described both boys as “worried” and “terrified” for their mother, suggesting they feel helpless watching what they perceive as her ongoing struggles.

In his forthcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline delves further into the strain between Britney Spears and her sons, painting a troubling picture of what he describes as instability in her personal life.

He recounts several alleged incidents that have left lasting emotional scars on the boys — from heated arguments and disturbing remarks to claims of erratic behavior and negligence during their childhood.

Federline’s book also reportedly includes serious accusations, including a moment when he says Sean Preston questioned his mother’s boundaries and another incident involving an allergic reaction while in Spears’ care. He alleges that these experiences contributed to the growing distance between the Grammy-winning singer and her sons.

While Britney Spears has yet to publicly address Kevin Federline’s latest claims, the revelations come at a time when the singer has been attempting to rebuild her life after years under a strict conservatorship. The renewed tension with her sons adds another difficult chapter to Spears’ ongoing effort to regain stability and reconnect with her family.

For now, it appears Britney Spears’ bond with Sean Preston and Jayden remains fractured — and as Kevin Federline’s memoir circulates, the once-private pain of their family has once again spilled into the public eye.