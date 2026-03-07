Britney Spears’ exes Sam Asghari, Kevin Federline react to her DUI arrest

Britney Spears’ recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence has prompted reactions from two of the pop star’s former husbands, Sam Asghari and Kevin Federline.

Spears, 44, was taken into custody in Ventura, California, on the evening of March 4 after authorities reportedly received a call about a black BMW driving erratically at a high rate of speed. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers pulled the vehicle over and observed signs of impairment before administering a series of field sobriety tests.

The singer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol. She was later released early the following morning while the incident remains under investigation and chemical test results are still pending.

Speaking about the situation during an interview with Fox News on March 6, Asghari, 32, urged understanding and privacy for his ex-wife. The Tehran-born model and fitness trainer said he believes people sometimes make mistakes and emphasized that Spears deserves space during a difficult time.

“I think that everyone deserves privacy. And I hope the press has learned from the past, that they give her the privacy that she needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federline also addressed the incident through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan. The lawyer told TMZ that Federline hopes the best for Spears and believes that if she needs help, she will accept it and cooperate with those trying to support her.

He further added, “The concern is whether this is just a one off or a one more.”

Federline, 47, was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

While, Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2022 before they separated in July 2023.