Benny Blanco reveals Britney Spears’s role in kickstarting his pop career

American songwriter and music producer Benny Blanco has revealed the major role of Britney Spears in kickstarting his pop career.

The music producer, who has been in the news for his romance with singer Selena Gomez, appeared on American podcaster Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast to discuss his music career.

During the podcast, Benny Blanco surprised fans by revealing that his first big project was with singer Britney Spears.

“The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears,” he said.

Blanco, who got engaged to Selena Gomez last year, maintained that he sometimes forgets his own music.

“Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this song’s so good.’ And I Shazam it, and then it’s my own song,” the American songwriter said.

Benny Blanco added, “I’m old and I can’t remember anything. And I’ve done like hundreds of songs that have come out.”

It is to be noted here that the music producer first collaborated with Britney Spears in 2008 on her ‘Circus’ song.

The number peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 3.2 million downloads, becoming one of Spears’s biggest digital hits.

The two collaborated on ‘Shattered Glass’ the same year, and reunited for a third time for 2011’s ‘(Drop Dead) Beautiful’ from her seventh studio album, ‘Femme Fatale.’