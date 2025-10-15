Kevin Federline makes shocking comments on ex-wife Britney Spears' mental health

Britney Spears’ second ex-husband, dancer Kevin Federline, has made shocking revelations about the pop star’s mental health and behaviour with their two sons.

In his forthcoming memoir, titled ‘You Thought You Knew’, Kevin Federline, 47, who shares two sons with singer Britney Spears, 43, from their two-year marriage, named Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, alleged that the Princess of Pop used to stand in their kids’ room, with a ‘knife in her hand’.

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep— ‘Oh, you’re awake’ —with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation,” reads an excerpt from his book.

Moreover, in the memoir, Federline also raised his concerns for Spears’ current mental health after last month’s episode, when the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker appeared dancing in her cluttered Thousand Oaks estate, with what apparently seemed like dog poop on the floor.

“The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible. It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour,” he noted, raising the alarm. “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

“Now, more than ever, they need your support. I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me,” Federline emphasised.