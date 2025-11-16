Britney Spears’ life in turmoil after ex-husband’s memoir

The renowned American vocalist Britney Spears has reportedly been experiencing her darkest period yet.

The singer recently revealed photographs that depict many bruises and wounds, raising concerns that she is potentially behind the scenes.

Insiders have reported to Radar Online in this regard that her inner circle is frightened and debating the potential of an intervention due to the pattern mimicking her catastrophic 2007 breakdown.

The source revealed to the media firm, “The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing. Way too often these days she’s chugging wine or cocktails, which don’t mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face.”

“She’s in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control. This isn’t just about her being out of practice, because she still has a good grasp of those dance moves she was doing on stage all those years ago,” they further added.

However, Britney Spears is apparently freaking out about ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new biography, You Thought You Knew. The memoir described her alarming behavior.

Therefore, the notorious musician is claimed to be concerned that, following her memoir, her most recent boyfriend, Paul Soliz Jr., may write another tell-all.

The source continued, stating, “It doesn’t take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney. She’s all over the map right now, and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left.”