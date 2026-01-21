Britney Spears makes major admission about Madonna in emotional note

Britney Spears has shared a deeply personal tribute to Madonna, revealing just how much the Queen of Pop continues to inspire her.

The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, January 19, posting a photo of Madonna alongside a lengthy and emotional caption praising her as the person she admires more than anyone.

“The beast within … I prefer to call it the spiritual animal awakening,” wrote Spears in an apparent reference to Madonna’s The Beast Within remix of her 1990 hit Justify My Love, released on her greatest hits album The Immaculate Collection.

She referenced Madonna’s work and persona as a powerful example of resilience, repeatedly emphasizing that Madonna should not be underestimated.

“I admire and look up to Madonna more than anyone,” Spears wrote, calling the music icon “wise, incredibly strong” and praising her for remaining “gentle and genius” despite decades in the spotlight.

The Criminal singer further added, “Again … DO NOT PISS HER OFF !!!”

The two pop stars share a long history. In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears revealed that Madonna offered guidance and support following her breakup with Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s.

Their bond has also played out publicly over the years. The pair famously kissed during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards and later collaborated on the hit song Me Against the Music. Madonna also attended Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022.