Britney Spears breaks silence on her problematic living conditions

Pop star Britney Spears has addressed her chaotic living conditions after sparking concerns among her family and friends.

Days after Britney Spears, 43, left her inner circle seriously ‘terrified’ about her mental health, as she shared videos of herself from a cluttered mansion, covered with dog poop, the pop diva has hit back at the critics in her latest Instagram post.

“Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas,” the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker wrote on the social platform, with a picture of Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and his year-old son, Jack Blues, a day after an insider suggested that Spears’ friends and relatives are ‘terrified for her future’ as her ‘house is a mess’. “She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function,” the person had told a foreign publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Moreover, a series of bizarre videos posted by the Princess of Pop even saw her dancing in her cluttered Thousand Oaks estate, with what apparently seemed like dog poop on the floor.

The tipster had also mentioned, “Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention.”

