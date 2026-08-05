 Britney Spears' new biopic explores her darkest chapter

Britney Spears intends to exact revenge on the individuals she holds responsible for ruining her life through her planned biopic. Radar Online reported that the “Toxic” hitmaker will provide her side of the story in the film, where her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, may be presented unfavorably.

An insider told the site that Britney’s marriage to her ex-husband might be one of the film’s primary themes. “The plan right now is to spend a considerable amount of the movie focusing on her marriage to Kevin,” the source claimed.

“It’s not that Britney is looking to trash the father of her children, but the simple fact is that readers responded to her unvarnished look at the relationship and her honest thoughts about Kevin as a husband in the book,” they added.

The insider continued, saying, “Britney’s side of the story is so much more credible than anything Kevin has said or written on the matter, at least in the eyes of the studio and the filmmakers”.

The source also disclosed the project’s production schedule and the studio executives’ aspirations, saying, “It speaks volumes that studio execs think Britney’s story has the potential for comparable box-office success”.

The insider additionally said, “They’re making a large investment in the project to get it off the ground. Right now, the plan is to shoot this project in 2027 and release it in 2028 at the latest”.

Notably, Britney Spears tied the knot with Kevin Federline on September 18, 2004. Before divorcing in July 2007, the pair had two sons together.