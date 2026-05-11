Britney Spears is looking ahead with optimism following her recent sentencing in a reckless driving case.

The pop icon, 44, shared a reflective message on Instagram over the weekend alongside a photo of herself holding a baby snake, describing the experience as “a blessing in disguise” while opening up about her ongoing spiritual journey.

“Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what what a beautiful baby snake this is,” Spears wrote in the caption of her May 9 post. “Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck…”

The message comes after she recently pleaded guilty to a reduced “wet reckless” charge connected to her March 4 arrest in Ventura, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Though she did not directly mention her recent legal troubles, the singer hinted at personal growth and healing in the emotional message.

“I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey … all a blessing in disguise,” she wrote. “I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself… It’s a never-ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!”

Earlier this month, Spears’ attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, appeared in Ventura Superior Court on her behalf and entered a guilty plea to a “wet reckless” charge, a reduced offense often associated with alcohol-related driving incidents.

The plea agreement came after the singer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County on March 4.