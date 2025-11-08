Britney Spears returns to Instagram with emotional note after brief hiatus

Britney Spears is finally back on Instagram!

Five day earlier, the Criminal singer left her fans concerned after she deactivated her social media account amid her husband Kevin Federline’s harsh claims about her in his tell-all book.

However, she has now made a surprising return to social media on Friday, November 7, but with an emotional post.

Sharing a bold image of herself, she wrote, “So much has happened this year, it’s crazy … I try to live within my means and the book, ‘Draw the Circle’ is an incredible perspective.”

In the photo, Britney Spears could be seen wearing a black and white lace bra which she paired with gray and black panties and black leather boots.

She went on to write, “Get your ballerina, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple,” Spears continued in the caption.

“I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later,” the singer concluded.

Recently, Britney Spears has been posting dancing videos but has chosen to turn off comments on posts featuring cryptic captions about her sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston, 20.