Britney Spears sells her blockbuster music catalog to Primary Wave

Britney Spears has quietly made a major business move.

The pop icon, 44, has sold her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave, as per PEOPLE. TMZ first reported the news on Tuesday, February 10, after reviewing legal documents that state Spears finalized the deal on December 30.

It is unclear how much Spears was paid for the catalog. The agreement reportedly includes some of her biggest hits, including “…Baby One More Time,” “Circus,” “Womanizer” and more from her chart-topping career.

Representatives for Spears and Primary Wave did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Primary Wave is known for acquiring the catalogs of legendary artists. According to its website, the company owns or represents music from stars including Prince, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks and Whitney Houston.

Britney Spears has released nine studio albums, beginning with her 1999 debut …Baby One More Time and most recently 2016’s Glory. Over the course of her career, she has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide, according to Sony Music, cementing her status as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

The catalog sale comes just weeks after Spears reflected on her relationship with performing. On January 8, she shared a throwback image on Instagram from her performance of “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” at the 29th Annual American Music Awards.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon,” she wrote at the time.