Britney Spears shares a joyful moment with her son after her arrest

Britney Spears gets united with her son.

On March 27, Britney Spears reunited with her younger son, Jayden Federline, marking her first post following her arrest on March 4.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she posted a video explaining, whilst she posed in the mirror with her 19-year-old as they took turns holding a red phone to snap pics.

Britney, who was wearing low-rise white shorts and a long-sleeved, cropped white top, was clearly happy to have her son by her side as she tossed her hair and smiled for the camera.

At one point, she also shared son Sean Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline, playfully danced around Jayden and pretended to hump him, though she quickly stopped and acknowledged the move was “stupid.”

Britney also noted while leaping around her son, “Naughty little sister and a mama too!” She further noted, “Composure, I’m being very composed”.

Jayden, who was wearing a beige trench coat, a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, had his own playful moment when he put on a Fedora hat to channel the iconic style of Michael Jackson. As Britney recorded the moment, her teen could be heard saying, “I wish I could be like Michael.”

The Grammy winner also had an outfit change in the video, swapping her all-white attire for a pair of skinny jeans, a blazer and heels.

“Thank you, guys, for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!!” she captioned the clip. “Stay kind !!!”

Britney’s rep had indicated that she would be spending time with her sons as she worked to move past her “inexcusable” DUI arrest.

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” her rep said in a statement to E! News in early March. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Her rep added, “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

But getting quality time with her kids hasn’t always been a breeze. In fact, Britney has been very open about her tumultuous relationship with her family over the years.

However, she’s been able to see Jayden more lately, especially since he moved back to L.A. to pursue his musical ambitions. The teen who had been living in Hawaii with his dad last appeared on Britney’s Instagram in early January, and the pair also spent the last two Christmases together.

For Britney, getting that one-on-one time with her son is something she hasn’t taken for granted, especially after she went close to three years without seeing him.

“I’m in shock !!! He came back, and he feels older and smarter than me !!!” she said of Jayden in 2024. “He’s a man, and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays, the whole earth shakes !!!”

Keep reading for more memorable moments of Britney with her sons through the years.”It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now!!!!” Britney wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post. “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama, especially a mama with boys, seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities, and I totally get it.”

“Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on Splash Mountain!!!” the “Stronger” star captioned an August 2019 Instagram photo series. “Geeez …. anyhow, my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!! Such a great place!”