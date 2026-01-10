Britney Spears set for stage return after years away

Britney Spears has signalled a possible return to live performances, but with one major condition. She does not plan to perform in the United States again.

The pop icon, who rose to global fame in the late 1990s and ruled the Y2K era, shared the update through a recent Instagram post. It marked one of the clearest indications yet that Britney Spears may be ready to step back onto the stage after years away from live touring.

Britney Spears Looks Abroad for Her Comeback

Britney Spears last performed a full live show nearly eight years ago. After stepping away from the spotlight in 2018, her focus shifted to ending her conservatorship, which finally concluded in 2021. Since then, fans have only seen glimpses of her creative side online.

In her latest post, Britney Spears shared an old photo of herself performing at a piano. She explained that the instrument would be passed on to her son, Jayden, a personal detail that hinted at how closely music and family remain connected for her.

More importantly, Britney Spears revealed that she hopes to perform again soon, but not on American soil. Instead, she mentioned plans that could take her to the UK and Australia, where she imagines sharing the stage in a more intimate, stripped-down setting. She pointed to deeply personal and sensitive reasons for avoiding US performances, without going into detail.

She also addressed the frequent questions around her social media dancing, explaining that movement has been part of her physical and emotional healing. It was a rare moment of clarity amid years of speculation.

While no official tour dates have been announced, the idea alone has stirred excitement, especially among British and Australian fans. Britney Spears last performed in the UK in 2018 during her Piece of Me tour in Blackpool.

The update comes during a period of visible distance between Britney Spears and parts of her family, adding another layer to an already complex chapter in her life. Still, for many fans, the possibility of seeing Britney Spears perform again, anywhere in the world, feels like a meaningful step forward.