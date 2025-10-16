Britney Spears slams ex-husband Kevin Federline over his 'gaslighting' claims in new memoir

Britney Spears has hit back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline following new claims made in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

In the forthcoming book, the 47-year-old expressed his concern over Spears’ wellbeing, saying he fears her “situation” is “racing toward something irreversible.”

Now, the Criminal singer has broken her silence with a fiery and emotional post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex, I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life,” Britney Spears angrily wrote on Wednesday, October 15.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The renowned singer went on to say that she felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, to be a part of her life.

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too,” Spears said.

She further added, “Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

Britney Spears welcomed her two sons during three-year marriage with Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.