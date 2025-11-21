Britney Spears slams ‘mean’ paparazzi for taking her controversial wine bar photos

Britney Spears is pushing back after new paparazzi photos sparked fresh public concern about her well-being.

On Tuesday, the Criminal singer was spotted holding a champagne flute while exiting Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village, California, along with one of the bar’s staffers.

Spears -who was dressed in a brown plaid blazer, cropped lace top and low-rise jeans – tried to stay under the radar as she covered her face with big sunglasses and a white lace scarf over her head.

Though the glass sparked immediate speculation, Spears’ team insisted to the Daily Mail that she hadn’t consumed any alcohol.

Now, on Thursday, the Toxic singer took to her Instagram to blast photographers for capturing what she called “the worst photos” of her earlier this week.

“And I just don’t like the way paparazzi always like [take] the worst pictures in the whole world. So, I can’t go anywhere. And it’s astoundingly different from what’s [therefore there], obviously,: she said.

Spears continued, “It’s so offensive and so incredibly mean. And it’s like, they get paid a lot, a lot of money for that bad shot, you know?”

“That’s why I don’t like America. I never have, never will. Sorry folks, I’m sorry,” she continued, making a face. She said that there are “so many beautiful places in the world,” but she’s “stuck in this dips*** place right now,” she added in her British accent.

Britney Spears’ appearance comes at a time when both fans and family members are reportedly growing increasingly worried about her recent behavior.