Britney Spears slams paparazzi following Perez Hilton’s public apology

Pop icon Britney Spears has publicly criticized intrusive media coverage and aggressive paparazzi behavior, shortly after blogger Perez Hilton issued a public apology regarding his past coverage of her life and career.

Taking to social media, the singer expressed her frustration over decades of invasive photography and tabloid narrative spin, reaffirming her desire for privacy and respect.

Why Did Perez Hilton Apologize to Britney Spears?

Perez Hilton (real name Mario Lavandeira), who was one of the most prominent gossip bloggers during the peak of 2000s tabloid culture, publicly revisited his past conduct regarding Spears.

In recent comments, Hilton acknowledged that his early blog posts were excessively cruel and contributed to the intense public pressure surrounding Spears during her conservatorship battle and high-profile personal struggles. He expressed remorse for his role in driving negative media narratives during that era.

Britney Spears Calls Out Media Misrepresentation

Despite the public apology, Britney Spears made it clear that she remains exhausted by the ongoing tabloid ecosystem.

In a social media statement, the “Toxic” singer called out aggressive photographers and commentators who continue to target her:

Invasive Photography: Spears criticized photographers for altering or staging photos to portray her negatively in the press.

Narrative Control: She emphasized that public apologies do not automatically erase decades of emotional distress caused by predatory media tactics.

Demand for Space: The singer reiterated that her current focus remains on healing, autonomy, and living life away from constant public judgment.

The Wider Context: Media Accountability in the Post-Conservatorship Era

Since the termination of her 13-year conservatorship, Spears has frequently used her social media platforms to push back against tabloid coverage and hold key media figures accountable.

Her public reaction underscores a broader shift in pop culture, where public figures increasingly bypass traditional media outlets to directly address rumors, challenge paparazzi tactics, and control their own narratives.