Britney Spears snuggles up with Kim and Khloé Kardashian in playful new video

Britney Spears is giving fans an inside look at her snuggled-up night out with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Over the weekend, the Criminal singer shared as sweet video from a recent hangout she had with the Kardashians in Calabasas, California.

“Such a warm, beautiful, kind family… Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!!” she gushed in the caption, adding, “It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays.”

The playful video showed Britney Spears lying in bed with Kim and Khloé on each side of her as she kissed both sisters on the cheeks one by one.

“Oh, we’re just chilling,” the singer said to the camera while Khloé jokingly chimed in, “In our geriatric bed.”

Spears further added, “Yeah, ‘cause this bed vibrates,” before panning the camera to show the bed’s vibrating feature, yelling, “What the f—! What the f—!” as the sisters burst into laughter.

The video also featured Khloé’s daughter, True Thompson and Kim’s daughter, Chicago as they put on a dance performance for the singer.

Britney Spears heartwarming video with the reality show’s stars comes after Kim and Khloé posted photos from their hangout on their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, November 14.