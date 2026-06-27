Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, have stepped into the fashion spotlight as they made their runway debut during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The brothers, 20 and 19 respectively, made a rare public appearance on Friday as they walked in the Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show, marking their first appearance on an international runway.

Sean Preston took to the catwalk in a satin blazer-style overcoat paired with jeans, a button-up shirt and a tie, while Jayden showcased a more relaxed look in jeans, a white tank top and a leather belt.

The runway debut comes as the brothers gradually embrace public life after spending years largely out of the spotlight. Jayden had already made a fashion appearance earlier this year when he attended the Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles in May, where he sported a casual ensemble featuring a dark green jacket layered over a plaid shirt and jeans.

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The Vetements show also featured several high-profile names, including three-time Oscar nominee Sharon Stone, while celebrities such as North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Colombian singer Maluma were among those in attendance.

Sean and Jayden are the sons of Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who married in 2004 before divorcing in 2007.

Following their split, Federline retained primary custody of the children, while Spears paid child support until both sons reached adulthood.

In recent months, reports have suggested that Spears has been rebuilding her relationship with her sons.