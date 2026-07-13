Britney Spears speaks out after viral sunroof photos spark concern

Britney Spears has broken her silence after the viral photos showing her leaning out of the sunroof of a moving SUV on a busy Los Angeles freeway sparked concerns.

The pop star responded on Instagram days after photos taken on July 8 showed her with her upper body outside the sunroof of a black Mercedes SUV while traveling on the 101 Freeway near Studio City. The images, published by several media outlets, prompted concern among fans over the apparent safety risk.

“What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!! yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems,” Spears wrote alongside one of the photos.

She added with humor, “Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

According to witness accounts cited by media reports, Spears remained through the sunroof for about two minutes before the SUV exited the freeway. The vehicle was reportedly traveling at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour during the traffic slowdown.

A source told the Daily Mail that Spears briefly stood through the sunroof to see the cause of the traffic ahead after vehicles came to a stop. The source added that she often did the same while growing up and insisted she “didn’t mean to do anything bad.”