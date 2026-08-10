Britney Spears warns about cosmetic procedure reaction

Britney Spears opened up about a botched Botox procedure that resulted in her drooping eyelid. She also warned fans about cosmetic treatments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she revealed her cosmetic surgery details in a video. In the video, she claimed, “put so much Botox in this left eye that it drooped down like that”. She further noted, “just now starting to raise and be normal again”.

She further noted, “It’s so embarrassing it was like that”. She added, “Be careful if you do Botox”. “These people and these doctors, they can really f*** your eyes up,” she claimed.

“Be careful with these people,” Spears added. “They try to change your face and try to f*** things up. Be careful with your bodies, because it’s yours and you own it. So, that’s it.” She also added a caption to her video and noted, “You can’t trust anyone!!!”.

She also mentioned in her X post, “In that moment I believed I had failed as a mother. I wanna tell my kids and people in general that I’m sorry for my mistakes in the past”.

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Last month, Spears spoke out after fans shared their concerns over photos that appeared to show her standing through an open sunroof of a car in traffic. She told her followers that “nothing is what it seems” and that the photos captured “two seconds of insanity” out of “the days and hours of my reality”.

Earlier this week, the star made the emotional admission that she felt as if she had “failed” as a parent to her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, after one of her children told her that he does not believe in God and instead believes in science.