Britney Spears’ youngest son, Jayden James Federline, made a red carpet appearance after a decade at the Dior 2027 Cruise collection fashion show in Los Angeles.

On May 13, Britney Spears’ youngest son, Jayden James, stepped into the spotlight under her shadow. Her other two sons remained out of the spotlight.

The 19-year-old made his first red carpet appearance in 10 years at the Dior 2027 Cruise collection fashion show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 13. Jayden posed confidently for photographers outside the event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

The teenager looked effortlessly cool, wearing baggy, distressed jeans with a green bomber jacket paired over a green plaid shirt and white T-shirt. He added shiny black shoes and sunglasses and was accompanied by a mystery female companion.

Jayden now lives in LA after relocating back from Hawaii, where he moved to with his brother, Sean Preston, his dad, Kevin Federline, and his stepmom, Victoria Prince, in 2023 after Britney “consented” to the move.

According to his dad, Jayden has his sights set on a music career, just like his mom. “Jayden has already returned to L.A., chasing his music dreams,” Kevin wrote in his 2025 memoir You Thought You Knew. Kevin also described Jayden as a “firecracker” who’s “brimming with creative energy.”

He further mentioned, “As a kid, he’d roar like a dinosaur or mimic sound effects with uncanny precision, and now that charisma fuels his passion for music”. Jayden was born in Los Angeles on September 12, 2006, two months before his parents filed for divorce.

Though Jayden has stayed away from the spotlight until now, in 2022, he gave a rare interview to the Daily Mail, explaining his and his brother’s decision not to attend their mom’s wedding to ex-husband Sam Asghari.

“At the time, it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” he explained, maintaining: “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be Preston and me, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Jayden’s fashionable appearance occurred the same day his mom’s rep denied claims that Britney was “screaming” and “barking” at guests in a Los Angeles restaurant on May 13. Amid customers alleging that a “chaotic” Britney walked by their table holding a knife, and a journalist taking to X to claim it was an “insane dining experience,” Britney’s team hit back, insisting it was a “quiet dinner” and that attacks on Britney “need to stop now.”

“Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” her representative told HELLO! “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.”

The statement continued, “This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”