Broadsheet scandal: Kaveh Moussavi apologises to Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: The Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi has tendered an apology to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif for levelling allegations of corruption.

The CEO of the Broadsheet LLC Kaveh Moussavi had claimed to trace assets worth billions of dollars of the Sharif family and also alleged that he was offered a bribe worth millions by the Sharif family for stopping the investigation into the corruption.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He had claimed to find traces of the Sharif family’s properties in the United Kingdom (UK) and other parts of the world besides receiving millions of pounds from the Pakistani government for the probe.

WATCH: WHAT IS A BROADSHEET CASE? WHO ARE THE REAL OWNERS OF BROADSHEETS?

In an interview with a private news channel, Moussavi claimed that he did not find any clue of financial misappropriation against Nawaz Sharif and any member of his family.

Moussavi has also backtracked from his accusations against the Sharif family. The apology of Moussavi has raised many questions of whether the Sharif family had presented a clarification against the allegations that changed the stance of the Broadsheet CEO.

A question was also raised whether he will return the money acquired through the London court in the case related to the Avenfield apartment inquiry or he had filed a false claim to the London high court.

READ: BROADSHEET OWNER SAYS WAS OFFERED BRIBE TO DROP PROBE AGAINST SHARIFS

Legal expenses

Earlier in September last year, the UK-based asset recovery firm, Broadsheet, had asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the federal government to pay an additional 1.2 million pounds in terms of legal expenses.

The Broadsheet company had previously received US$30 million from Pakistan in terms of what it claimed assets being identified by the UK-based firm. The sources further said that the firm has also been paid 920,000 pounds on August 17.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

READ: UK JOURNALIST DENIES DEMANDING MONEY FOR SETTING UP MOUSSAVI-AKBAR MEETING

Inquiry commission report

The Broadsheet inquiry commission report was made public after the approval of the federal cabinet that met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in April last year.

The commission has blamed the country’s bureaucracy for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

According to some of the findings compiled by Justice retd Azmat Saeed, conveyed to the prime minister, the bureaucracy tried its best to hide the record and the noncooperation from various ministries and the institutions should have made Mohan Das Gandhi, happy.

The record was found missing not only in Islamabad but at the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom, the report said.

Comments