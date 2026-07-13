Broadway mourns Josh Grisetti after actor's death at 44

Josh Grisetti – the beloved Broadway performer and actor known for his roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You – has died by suicide. He was 44.

The news was confirmed by fellow Broadway actor Rob McClure, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Sunday.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote, describing the loss as “cataclysmic.”

McClure – who appeared alongside Grisetti in Something Rotten! on Broadway and during its national tour – also revealed that he had served as the best man at Grisetti’s wedding.

Following the announcement, members of the Broadway community, including Rachel Zegler, Lea Salonga, Caissie Levy, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy, expressed their condolences in the comments, remembering Grisetti as a gifted performer and cherished friend.

Actor Sierra Boggess – who starred with Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You, also paid tribute on social media – calling him “a brilliant actor and director and writer.”

Television audiences may best remember Grisetti for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in which he appeared in eight episodes. Earlier in his career, he also starred in the ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity alongside Donal Logue and Sofía Vergara.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Southwest Virginia, Grisetti studied drama at the North Carolina School of the Arts before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory in 2004.