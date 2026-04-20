Brock Lesnar hints retirement after WrestleMania loss

The former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar has left fans guessing as he sparked retirement speculation on Sunday night following a surprising loss at WrestleMania 42 against Oba Femi.

In what was billed as a clash between eras, Lesnar faced rising powerhouse Oba Femi on night two of the marquee event. However, the contest turned into a stunning upset, with Femi overcoming Lesnar in under five minutes.

The turning point came when Lesnar delivered his trademark F5, only for Femi to quickly recover, an uncommon sight against the dominant veteran.

Moments later, Femi responded with a powerful slam followed by a decisive powerbomb to secure the pinfall victory, handing Lesnar a rare and emphatic defeat.

What followed inside the ring added further weight to retirement rumours. Lesnar remained in the ring after the match, soaking in the atmosphere before removing his gloves and boots, gestures traditionally associated with a wrestler signalling the end of their career.

Longtime advocate Paul Heyman joined him in the ring, sharing an emotional embrace as the crowd erupted in “Thank You Brock” chants.

Lesnar acknowledged the fans, saluted the arena, and even took time to personally thank those at ringside before exiting.

In a final symbolic act, he kissed the ring canvas, an image that many interpreted as a farewell moment for one of the industry’s most dominant figures.

Lesnar’s legacy spans over two decades, during which he established himself as a once-in-a-generation athlete. A multiple-time world champion in WWE, he also enjoyed success in mixed martial arts, becoming a UFC heavyweight champion.

His accolades include seven WWE Championship reigns, three Universal titles, a King of the Ring (2002) triumph, a Money in the Bank (2019) win, and two Royal Rumble victories in 2003 and 2022.