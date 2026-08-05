Brock Lesnar retires from wrestling after SummerSlam defeat

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar has announced his retirement from professional wrestling, confirming that his match against Oba Femi at SummerSlam 2026 was the final bout of his career.

The 49-year-old made the announcement during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, bringing an end to one of the most decorated careers in WWE history.

“I’m here today to let the world know that I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody,” Lesnar said.

The former WWE and UFC champion added that his SummerSlam appearance marked the end of his time in the ring.

“Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle and everything else.”

Lesnar had already hinted that retirement was imminent following his match with Nigerian wrestling champion Oba Femi at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, when he left his gloves and boots inside the ring — a long-standing tradition in professional wrestling used to signal a competitor’s retirement.

WWE later acknowledged Lesnar’s decision by moving his profile to the WWE Alumni section of its official website and airing a tribute package during Raw, featuring messages from current stars and wrestling legends, including Roman Reigns.

Known as “The Beast Incarnate,” Lesnar built a reputation as one of the most dominant performers in combat sports.

His career spanned amateur wrestling, mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling, winning major championships across all three disciplines.

After emerging as an NCAA wrestling champion, Lesnar became one of WWE’s biggest attractions before later capturing the UFC heavyweight title and eventually returning to WWE, where he enjoyed multiple championship reigns and headlined some of the company’s biggest events.

His victories over some of the sport’s biggest names and his unmatched physical presence helped establish him as one of WWE’s defining stars of the modern era.

Although Lesnar has publicly confirmed his retirement, some fans have already speculated that he could return for WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh next year, following a long tradition of high-profile wrestlers coming out of retirement for marquee events.

For now, however, Lesnar insists his in-ring career is over.

The South Dakota native reflected on his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

His retirement brings the curtain down on a career that transformed a “farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream” into one of the most successful and recognisable figures in WWE history.