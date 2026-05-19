Brock Lesnar surprises fans with sudden WWE return

Globally renowned wrestler Brock Lesnar hit Nigerian star Oba Femi with his signature finishing move, the “F-5,” four consecutive times upon his surprise return to Monday Night Raw. Stunned fans were left in absolute awe by “The Beast’s” sudden comeback after an extended absence from the ring.

Previously, at WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi had secured a dominant victory over Brock Lesnar, who subsequently left his gloves and boots in the ring alongside veteran manager Paul Heyman. This traditional gesture fueled heavy speculation that Lesnar was officially retiring. However, his explosive return has completely shut down those rumors, proving his departure was short-lived.

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨 AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

The iconic fighter’s sudden comeback has instantly reignited their intense rivalry. Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar are now highly anticipated to face off in a massive rematch at the Clash in Italy Premium Live Event on May 31st. Lesnar’s return has also completely upended previous rumors regarding Roman Reigns facing Oba Femi, effectively putting those plans to rest.