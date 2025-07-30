Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke breaks silence after his death

Days after her estranged father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s death, last week, reality TV star Brooke Hogan has finally spoken out in a heartbreaking post.

Five days after the death of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, aged 71, his firstborn daughter, Brooke, the elder of the two kids he shared with his first wife, Linda Claridge, turned to her Instagram handle with a lengthy post, where she discussed their complex relationship and explained why she had stopped talking to the icon before his death.

“Our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments,” Brooke affirmed, despite their estrangement through his health struggles during the final years. “We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together.”

“When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us. I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined,” she continued.

The ‘About Us’ singer further addressed what she felt was ‘necessary to clear’. “We never had a ‘big fight’. My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand,” she noted. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing else to prove to the world or anyone.”

Brooke also mentioned that she and her husband, Steven Olesky, moved to Florida to be around the legend as he grew older and suffered multiple health struggles. “We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden, he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through,” she hinted.

“He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me, and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me,” Brooke detailed. “During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart. My husband stayed open, quietly reaching out to my dad without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me.”

“After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored…. but all of them broke my heart,” she added. “I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”

“All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that–with memories that will last a lifetime,” she penned.

Concluding the statement, Brooke noted that her ‘world is forever changed’ after her father’s death, but she is blessed with a loving husband and two beautiful children who remind her of life’s greatest gifts every day.

