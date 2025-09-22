Brooke Hogan, family live in hotel after being left out of father's will
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 22, 2025 -
- 351 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke, along with her family, is forced to live in a hotel after being left out of the wrestling legend’s will.
As reported by foreign media, singer and reality TV star Brooke Hogan, the firstborn child of WWE icon Hulk Hogan and his first wife, Linda Claridge, was recently spotted living in a Miami hotel, with her husband, former ice hockey defenseman Steven Oleksy, and their 8-month-old twins, days after she was left out of the wrestler’s will for his $5 million worth of assets.
However, contrary to what many might believe from her current living conditions, her husband has now clarified the actual reason behind the family of four living in a hotel.
Speaking to a foreign publication, Oleksy shared, “We are down in Miami.”
“My wife signed back with Sobe Entertainment, the record label she was with previously,” he reasoned. “They have recorded about 14 songs in 10 days. She’s been putting [in] long days. A few nights have [turned] into 3:00-4:00 a.m. trying to knock out as much music as possible.”
“With my 14 years of professional hockey and her travel, this is nothing new for us. There’s a beautiful restaurant we frequent, and the twins and I have a solid routine,” affirmed Oleksy, father of Oliver and Molly.
Notably, the development came days after the will of Hulk Hogan, who passed away this July, aged 71, was unearthed, naming his only son, Nick, as the sole beneficiary of his $5 million assets, whereas, his widow, Melanie Sky Daily, whom the pro wrestler married in 2023 in his third marriage, was listed as his surviving spouse.
Meanwhile, Brooke, with whom the wrestler had been estranged during his health struggles and in the days leading up to his death, was left out of the will.
Reacting to her father’s decision, she previously said, “His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets.”
“My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time,” she added.
Comments (0)