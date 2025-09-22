Brooke Hogan, family live in hotel after being left out of father's will

Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke, along with her family, is forced to live in a hotel after being left out of the wrestling legend’s will.

As reported by foreign media, singer and reality TV star Brooke Hogan, the firstborn child of WWE icon Hulk Hogan and his first wife, Linda Claridge, was recently spotted living in a Miami hotel, with her husband, former ice hockey defenseman Steven Oleksy, and their 8-month-old twins, days after she was left out of the wrestler’s will for his $5 million worth of assets.

However, contrary to what many might believe from her current living conditions, her husband has now clarified the actual reason behind the family of four living in a hotel.

Speaking to a foreign publication, Oleksy shared, “We are down in Miami.”

“My wife signed back with Sobe Entertainment, the record label she was with previously,” he reasoned. “They have recorded about 14 songs in 10 days. She’s been putting [in] long days. A few nights have [turned] into 3:00-4:00 a.m. trying to knock out as much music as possible.”