Brooke Shields confirms 'You’re Killing' Me season 2

The well-liked mystery series You’re Killing Me, featuring Tom Cavanagh, Amalia Williamson, and Brooke Shields, has been formally chosen by Acorn TV for a second season.

Amalia Williamson and Brooke Shields made the announcement on May 28 at a panel discussion at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

The second season, which is slated to begin production later this year, will also consist of six hour-long episodes set amid the picturesque and lovely Maine backdrop of Founder’s Cove.

The 60-year-old actress, showing immense excitement, said, “I am crazy happy we get to do a second season of You’re Killing Me. I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with the talented Robin Bernheim, and having the opportunity to act opposite Amalia Williamson and Tom Cavanagh has been a dream.”

Brooke Shields continued by thanking the team behind the program, stating, “Thank you to all the people at Acorn TV and the whole marketing and creative teams for helping shepherd this show to where it is today. I promise we will continue to deliver the show you all fell in love with… even if it kills me.”