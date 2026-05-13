Brooke Shields gets candid about her teenage era

Brooke Shields revealed her insecurities as a teenager. She dived into detail and discussed how uncomfortable she would get when it came to discussions about her body.

Brooke Shields reflected on her teenage era and noted that “measurements” by TV host Barbara Walters when she was just 15, and she remembers feeling deeply uncomfortable at the time.

During the interview with Dinner’s On Me podcast, she revealed, “It’s also insane that Barbara Walters asked me my measurements”. Brooke said she went along with the question in the moment, but she now wishes she had handled it differently.

The model, who was married to sports star Andre Agassi between 1997 and 1999, said, “I did it. Like, I didn’t brush it off or anything. If someone asked me that now, I’d come back with some kind of a quip.” Brooke also reflected on the era in which the interview took place, noting that women had little power at that time.

She mentioned, “I think it’s, like, I took everything personally, and I kind of still do. I’m much better now at not letting it affect me so much. But… it was when women didn’t have any power, and they were in a male world.” Earlier this week, Brooke claimed that she feels “sexier” at 60 than she did as a teenager.

The Blue Lagoon star felt that she had so much more to offer at this stage of her life, after founding her haircare line Commence, which is aimed at women over the age of 40. “So, to me, I thought, ‘That is insane’. I feel sexier now than I did in my teens, and I feel that I have so much to offer,” she gushed. “Why aren’t women being allowed to be their full selves? Like, why is it so threatening to the industries?” Brooke Shields wondered as she spoke of women’s individuality.

Brooke, who became one of the most famous faces in the world in the 80s, said on the I Changed My Mind with Dan Souza podcast, “It stemmed from being the age that I am and realising that I was coming into this very important phase, but that I wasn’t being told that I had the same amount of value as I was told when my ovaries worked.”