Brooke Shields returns to tv with murder mystery ‘You’re Killing Me’

Brooke Shields is stepping back into the spotlight with a new television project, headlining the upcoming murder mystery series You’re Killing Me, set to premiere May 18, 2026 on Acorn TV.

“It is a mystery, but it’s pretty darn funny,” the actress shared. She continues, “Love the comedy in it,” she said in her recent announcement.

In the series, Shields plays Allie Chandler, a bestselling novelist who becomes entangled in a murder investigation after the death of a close friend. She teams up with an aspiring writer and podcaster to uncover the truth, with the show blending classic whodunit elements with a strong dose of humor. Shields has described the tone as both suspenseful and lighthearted, highlighting its comedic edge.

Joining the cast is Amalia Williamson as Andi Walker, a sharp-tongued writer and podcaster, and Tom Cavanagh as Jack Kerrigan, a detective adjusting to life in a small town. Their dynamic is expected to bring both tension and wit to the unfolding mystery.

The series is created by Robin Bernheim, who reunites with Shields following their previous collaboration. Filmed in Nova Scotia, the show aims to capture the charm of a coastal town setting while delivering a compelling and character-driven storyline.

In addition to starring, Shields also serves as an executive producer, marking a significant step in her return to television.