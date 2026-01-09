Brooklyn Beckham asks David, Victoria to stop contacting him: SOURCES

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly taken steps to limit contact with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as tensions within the famous family continue.

According to a report published by the Daily Mail on Thursday, the 26-year-old chef asked his parents last summer to communicate with him only through lawyers.

The outlet claimed that letters were exchanged between Brooklyn and his parents via their respective legal teams, signaling a deepening rift within the family.

The report alleged that Brooklyn requested no direct contact and asked that his parents refrain from making public comments about him on social media.

He was reportedly upset by briefings that referenced his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, and suggested that he was being “controlled” or her and that he was a “hostage,” claims that allegedly caused significant offense.

“David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate,” a source told the outlet.

Last month, David and Victoria Beckham’s 20-year-old son, Cruz, claimed Brooklyn blocked both him and their parents on Instagram while refuting reports that their parents were the ones to block Brooklyn.

“NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I,” Cruz wrote at the time.