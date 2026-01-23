Brooklyn Beckham considers 'divorce' amid family feud

In a new claim, mainstream media talked about the “divorce” that Brooklyn Beckham desired at one point from his parents and not from his Nicola Peltz.

In recent news, Brooklyn Beckham claimed that his parents wanted him to divorce his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The news dropped via a well-placed source that attempted to explain Brooklyn’s point of view with this wall of ice that he’s left his parents to face. All the while, he is rumoured to be enjoying life.

Another word for his desire for ‘divorce’ is being dubbed ‘emancipation’, which is an option by which people are offered liberity from any kind of legal, social or political restriction, as would be on a minor, slave, etc.

Now that the source dished it all with RadarOnline and claims, “as a 26-year-old adult, Brooklyn has the personal autonomy to choose who he has a relationship with. He looked into ‘divorcing’ his parents, but then realised he didn’t need to, as they don’t legally control anything in his life now that he is 26.”

According to that insider, “he swapped that plan for attacking them on social media, blocking them before posting his rant against them.” His decision did not garner support from the anonymous source and instead saw them call him “bitter, nasty… and stupid.” All because “he was literally willing to spend a small fortune ’emancipating’ himself from parents who live on the other side of the world and have no control over him.”