Brooklyn Beckham cuts ties with Gordon Ramsay’s kids after his remarks

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cut ties with members of the Ramsay family on social media, intensifying speculation surrounding his ongoing rift with his parents and their close friends.

The 26-year-old influencer is said to have unfollowed childhood friends Holly and Jack Ramsay, just days after their father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, publicly urged him to “remember where he came from” while addressing the Beckham family dispute.

“I think it’s only going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn looks at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him,” Ramsay said last week.

Brooklyn has been at the centre of headlines in recent weeks after publicly distancing himself from parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, with the disagreement reportedly linked to tensions surrounding his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz.

The Beckhams and Ramsays have shared a close friendship for decades, with their children growing up together and frequently spending holidays and family time side by side. Jack Ramsay, now a Royal Marine, was once considered one of Brooklyn’s closest childhood companions.

“Gordon and Tana have been upset at the fall-out too. They are very, very fond of Brooklyn. They’ve known him since he was tiny,” a source told Daily Mail.