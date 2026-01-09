Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

The Beckham family, long seen as a symbol of glamour and unity, has been rocked by a highly publicized estrangement involving eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

As of early 2026, the 26-year-old influencer and aspiring chef has had no direct contact with his parents for over a year, with tensions escalating dramatically in recent months.

Key Signs of the Ongoing Rift

The family hasn’t been pictured together since Christmas 2024. Brooklyn skipped major milestones in 2025, including:

– His father David’s lavish 50th birthday celebrations

– David’s knighthood ceremony at Windsor Castle

– Victoria’s Netflix documentary premiere

– Annual family events like the Beckham boys’ fishing trip

In August 2025, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, renewed their wedding vows in a private ceremony attended only by her family — a move described by sources as a significant blow to David and Victoria.

Social media has highlighted the divide:

– Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents, brothers Romeo and Cruz, and sister Harper on Instagram just before Christmas 2025.

– His younger brother Cruz publicly clarified that David and Victoria did not unfollow Brooklyn — instead, Brooklyn initiated the block.

– David omitted Brooklyn from his 2025 year-in-review Instagram post, though he later shared throwback photos with subtle messages of love.

What Sparked the Feud?

Reports trace the roots back to Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, where tensions allegedly arose over wedding planning details, including Nicola not wearing a Victoria Beckham-designed dress (despite initial discussions). This reportedly caused friction between the two women.

The rift deepened over time, with Brooklyn and Nicola distancing themselves from the Beckhams. A major flashpoint came in summer 2025 when Brooklyn sent his parents a **cease-and-desist letter** (via lawyers), requesting that all future communication go through legal channels only and asking them to stop public mentions or tags on social media. He sought private reconciliation rather than public drama.

The blocking reportedly followed Victoria “liking” one of Brooklyn’s cooking videos — an action he interpreted as a breach of his request for privacy, leading him to cut off digital access entirely.

Additional factors mentioned in reports include:

– Perceived negative media briefings about Nicola

– Family dynamics involving Brooklyn’s brother Romeo and his girlfriend (with past rumored connections)

Brooklyn has emphasized his happiness with Nicola, describing her as his biggest supporter amid “negative” comments, while prioritizing a life away from public family scrutiny.

Current Status

The feud shows no signs of immediate resolution in 2026. Sources describe the situation as “heart-breaking,” with David and Victoria devastated but still hopeful for reconciliation — though Brooklyn has reportedly declared the relationship with his parents “over.” He maintains affection for his grandparents on both sides, reportedly staying in touch with them.

Despite the pain, the rest of the Beckham family (including David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper) continues to share close moments together, while Brooklyn and Nicola focus on their life in the US, often celebrating holidays with her family.

This high-profile family drama highlights how even celebrity clans can face deep divisions, fueled by misunderstandings, privacy concerns, and in-law dynamics. Fans continue to hope for a private resolution.