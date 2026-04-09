Brooklyn Beckham gets new tattoo for Nicola Peltz amid fued

Recently, Brooklyn Beckham revealed his most recent tattoo honoring Nicola Peltz. Amid ongoing family strife, the fresh inking, which says “Our little bubble,” seems to be a direct message to his estranged family. The 27-year-old once again showed his steadfast commitment to his wife by sharing pictures of the new ink on social media on Wednesday evening.

For Brooklyn, the phrase “Our little bubble” has profound personal significance. He had earlier described his life with Nicola after moving to the US from the UK using those precise words. “No, because I’m marrying my best friend, so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it’s just really nice,” Brooklyn said in response to a question concerning the relocation. His dedication to creating a personal haven away from his family strife is aptly captured in the tattoo.

The timing of this fresh inking seems deliberate, as it coincides with Brooklyn’s ongoing public documentation of his distance from his well-known parents. The purposeful decision to show off the tattoo in a business post for his spicy sauce business demonstrates how much his wife permeates every part of his life.

In January 2026, Brooklyn Beckham rocked the world of celebrities by severing his relationship with David and Victoria Beckham in a scathing statement. He accused his parents of “controlling him for most of his life” and claimed they had sabotaged his relationship with Nicola repeatedly. According to the allegations, his mother allegedly canceled creating Nicola’s bridal gown days before the wedding.

Brooklyn has been methodically covering or removing tattoos that memorialize his family members since January. His mother’s “Mama’s boy” chest tattoo was layered with flowers, his “Dad” homage was covered in symbols, and his siblings’ names were completely altered. In the meantime, his collection honoring Nicola keeps expanding rapidly.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” according to Brooklyn Beckham’s January 2026 announcement.

Actress and heiress Nicola Peltz, 31, has said very little about the family strife, but her behavior says it all. She showed her steadfast support for Brooklyn’s business endeavors by reposting his hot sauce campaign with a supportive message. According to people close to the couple, they are concentrating on creating their own family apart from the scrutiny of the Peltz and Beckham dynasties.