Brooklyn Beckham hints at family rift in anniversary wish to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham appeared to allude to ongoing tensions within his family as he shared a heartfelt anniversary tribute to his wife, Nicola Peltz, marking four years since their lavish wedding.

The couple – who tied the knot on April 9, 2022, at the Peltz family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida – celebrated the milestone privately in Los Angeles, where they now reside.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn posted a romantic message alongside images of flowers and a handwritten card. “Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x I love you with all my heart. Can’t wait to stay young with you,” he wrote, expressing his affection for his wife.

However, it was the wording of his accompanying note that drew attention. Addressing Nicola directly, Brooklyn wrote: “We have been through so much together… today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend.” The message has been widely interpreted as a subtle reference to his reported estrangement from the Beckham family.

Their wedding, reportedly costing around $3 million, was attended by nearly 500 guests, including high-profile names from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and sport.

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, has been embroiled in a rift with his parents and siblings, including Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham.