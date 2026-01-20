Brooklyn Beckham makes shocking allegations against parents David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has made a series of explosive allegations against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, claiming they have repeatedly attempted to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In a lengthy statement shared across multiple Instagram Stories, Brooklyn said he felt compelled to speak out after years of remaining silent while.

The 25-year-old added that he no longer wishes to reconcile with his family, insisting his decision was his own.

Brooklyn alleged that tensions with his parents began before his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham and have continued ever since. Among the claims, he said his mother Victoria cancelled plans to design Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, forcing her to urgently find an alternative despite being excited to wear Victoria’s design.

He also claimed that weeks before the wedding, his parents pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name, a move he said would have affected him, his wife and their future children.

“My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he wrote.

Brooklyn further alleged that during wedding planning, his mother called him “evil” over seating arrangements that included his nanny and Nicola’s grandmother at the couple’s table. He also claimed that family members told him the night before the wedding that Nicola was “not blood” and “not family.

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” he alleged.

Brooklyn also accused his family of consistently disrespecting Nicola, claiming his parents invited women from his past into their lives in ways meant to make the couple uncomfortable.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he claimed.

He alleged that he and Nicola travelled to London for David Beckham’s birthday but ignored for a week.“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all,” he added.

The post comes following months of strain between the extended Beckham family, including claims of being blocked on social media.