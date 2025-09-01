Brooklyn Beckham draws comparisons to Meghan Markle

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, got brutally roasted by netizens, with comparisons to former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

It happened so recently, when former model and photographer, and an aspiring chef, Brooklyn Beckham, shared a new cooking video on his Instagram handle, as he tried his hand at what was a no-fail recipe of a strawberry jam.

But it ended up being a bit too ‘runny’ for a jam. And, very naturally, the first person netizens were reminded of, Meghan Markle, who also sells her infamous ‘runny’ fruit jams under her brand, As Ever.

“Strawberry jam x,” Beckahm, 26, wrote in the caption of his video, demonstrating his method of preparing the recipe, before he served it on a slice of sourdough bread to a woman, seemingly his wife, Nicola Peltz.

While there were a few sweet comments on the post, who appreciated his efforts, and some even shared their recipes of strawberry jam with Beckham to try next time, others mocked him by drawing comparisons to Markle.

“First Meghan, now you! What’s the obsession with strawberry jam? Anyone can make it,” a user noted, while another called him, “The New Meghan Markle.”

“Looks a bit runny,” a third pointed out, before a fourth slammed, “Passion, but that’s the slopiest s–ttest looking jam on the planet.”

Someone even suggested, “Get a proper job that pays your lifestyle!”