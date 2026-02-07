Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz plan to adopt a child

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are looking forward to adopting a child amid an ongoing family feud.

The eldest son of Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham, who married the love of his life Nicola in 2022, is believed to have had ‘several’ conversations with her partner about expanding their family, including at least adopting one.

They said, This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on, they both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted.

They further noted, “They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back; offer a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life. They have talked extensively about it”.

According to The Sun, the source shared that Nicola, who is currently underweight at 90 lbs due to losing weight for her upcoming movie role, is not in a position to carry her own child any time soon.

However, it has been claimed that if the couple’s issues with Becks and Posh Spice were resolved, the legendary footballer and fashion designer would have loved the idea of becoming grandparents.

It all comes after the aspiring chef released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30. However, he hinted at the possibility of having children with Nicola.

He concluded his damning post: “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for our future family”.

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Nicola revealed how Brooklyn was eager to have children earlier in life than she, but that they both wanted a large family.

“He wants kids yesterday,’ she told the publication, adding that she wanted to wait ‘a couple of years”.

It also follows reports that Brooklyn has removed his “dad” tattoo, which appeared less prominent and faded during a recent shopping spree with his wife.