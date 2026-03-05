Brooklyn Beckham refuses to reconcile with family

Brooklyn Beckham ignored his family’s offer of reconciliation.

Brooklyn Beckham took a moment to gush over his wife Nicola Peltz’s birthday wish for him.

On March 4th, which also marked Brooklyn’s 27th birthday, Victoria and David took a chance to reconnect with their eldest son on his special day. However, Brooklyn seemed to ignore the birthday wishes he received from his family and chose to respond to his wife, Nicola.

On his Instagram account and thanked her for her gushing note on his milestone birthday. To celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, Nicole posted snaps of herself with Brooklyn captured in a room decorated with balloons.

“Happy birthday, baby…,” Nicola wrote. “I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! You light up every room you walk into, and anyone who knows you loves you…” She gushed, “You’re the most special human, and I love being your wife. I love you, I love you, I love you.” Brooklyn responded to Nicola’s sweet post, writing, “I love you, baby girl”

This came a few hours after Victoria and David wished Brooklyn a happy birthday, posting throwback snaps of their eldest kid, whom they call with the nickname “Buster.”

Victoria shared Brooklyn’s childhood snaps of Brooklyn while David wrote, “27 today. Happy Birthday, Bust. We love you.”