Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet anniversary note for Nicola Peltz

The famous couple, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, commemorated their anniversary with heartfelt tributes on Tuesday, August 4. The duo posted affectionate photos and sweet remarks on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of their vow renewal.

The photographer and model captioned the post, writing, “Happy anniversary, Nicola.”

The 27-year-old celebrity figure continued, saying, “I can’t tell you how much I love you. You are my best friend, and I love you more than life itself. I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife. You are my absolute princess, and I promise to always protect you (red heart emoji).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The Bates Motel actress responded with a heartfelt letter, stating, “You make life so beautiful. Thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ever dream of.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)

Following their vow renewal ceremony a year prior, the couple is celebrating their most recent anniversary. In April 2022, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Nicola were married in Palm Beach, Florida, and the pair recently celebrated the sixth anniversary of their engagement.