Brooklyn Beckham has remained silent on Father’s Day as his dad, David Beckham appeared to extend an olive branch amid ongoing family tensions.

The 49-year-old former footballer marked the occasion on Sunday with a heartfelt Instagram post as he shared a series of family photos including a childhood image of Brooklyn alongside himself.

In his caption, David wrote, “Being a dad is my most important job – I love you all,” while also thanking his wife Victoria Beckham for their children.

The post comes amid the strained relations within the Beckham family due to which Brooklyn, 27, remained notably absent from public Father’s Day tributes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Despite this, David included him in his message alongside his other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

While Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, both shared their own tributes on social media, posting throwback images and affectionate messages for their father, Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge the day.

Victoria Beckham also marked Father’s Day with a tribute to David, sharing a nostalgic family holiday photo featuring all four children, including Brooklyn. She praised David as a devoted father, writing that his “greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, shared a separate tribute to her father, billionaire Nelson Peltz.