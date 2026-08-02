Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest makes shocking claim

The boiling conflict between the two families on the wedding day of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in 2022 has been described by a wedding guest.

It’s no secret that the family has been immersed in a heated dispute; at the beginning of the year, Brooklyn revealed everything in a long Instagram statement, accusing his family of manipulating him.

The pair, who reside in Los Angeles, are totally cut off from Brooklyn’s siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

However, rumors of a breach had been simmering for years prior to the eldest son’s shocking declaration. These rumors centered on issues at their Palm Beach wedding in 2022, particularly with regard to his mother Victoria Beckham’s actions.

There was talk of an “inappropriate” mother-son dance, a fiasco over wedding attire, and a power struggle between the prospective bride and her mother-in-law.

The 27-year-old’s immediate family was not invited to the couple’s August 2025 vow renewal.

A wedding guest who was present at the notorious ceremony has now provided more details about what transpired to make the entire day so miserable, including father David’s strange wedding speech.

Victoria and David allegedly hadn’t spoken to Brooklyn Beckham for months prior to the wedding, according to a tell-all given to the Daily Mail.

The Peltzes reportedly made a valiant effort to keep the in-laws, particularly Victoria, in the dark about the disarray during the chaotic lead-up, cycling through five different wedding coordinators.

One guest stated that the speeches were another source of disagreement during the actual ceremony.

Brooklyn’s father, a former football player, adopted a different strategy as best men Romeo and Cruz made fun of his declarations of love for Nicola.

After not speaking to Brooklyn for three months, David reportedly gave a lengthy speech that was focused solely on their father-son bond and made no mention of Nicola.

A guest noted, stating, “The speech went on, and on. It was one of the oddest bits of the day. It was as if David was getting married to Brooklyn.”

He gave some marriage advice as he wrapped up his remarks, declaring, ‘The most important thing is to make each other happy. And treat your Mrs like gold.’

Nelson, Nicola’s father, on the other hand, gave a brief address that was mostly focused on Ukraine.

It is believed that Nicola had intended to dance with Brooklyn during the mother-son dance, but singer Marc Anthony summoned his mother to the stage instead.

Regarding the “day-after” luncheon at the Peltzes’ opulent Palm Beach home, one guest added, “Honestly? It was like someone had died.”

Fat Tony, the DJ who performed at their wedding, recently discussed the terrible situation the family is in.