Brooklyn Beckham's estrangement from parents sparks a debate

Victoria and David Beckham hope for a fresh start, sharing a heartfelt public message for their estranged son, Brooklyn, in this new year.

However, the 26-year-old appeared to overlook their gesture, posting a New Year’s update on social media without mentioning his famous parents.

Brooklyn shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife, Nicola Peltz, while celebrating the onset of 2026 at the exclusive E11EVEN nightclub. Dressed in a crisp white shirt and beige hat, Brooklyn beamed as he and Nicola gazed into each other’s eyes amid falling confetti. He captioned the post simply, “Happy New Year”.

While his message wasn’t inflammatory, it seemed to omit any acknowledgment of his parents’ plea, potentially exacerbating their ongoing estrangement.

Nicola also posted a straightforward New Year’s greeting, featuring the same snap along with two more photos from their lively night. One depicted Brooklyn taking a selfie, while another captured him engaging with the camera during a live performance by rapper 50 Cent.