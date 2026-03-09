Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross contacted for tell-all book on Beckham family

Hana Cross, the former girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham, has reportedly been approached to contribute to a tell-all book about the famous Beckham family.

The model dated Brooklyn for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019 and was often seen attending high-profile events with the Beckham family during their relationship.

According to a report by The Sun, Cross is among several people who have been contacted to share their experiences for an upcoming book about the family. The project is reportedly titled Brand Beckham, with the subtitle The Fame, the Feuds, the Fallout, and is expected to be released in August.

A source told the outlet that the book aims to provide an inside look at the Beckham family saga and that several former friends, acquaintances and even relatives have been approached to contribute.

“The Beckhams won’t be happy,” the source claimed. “Some of their once-closest allies have been contacted. Even members of their family have had a knock on the shoulder to see if they’ll talk.

“And Brooklyn’s ex Hana Cross has been contacted directly, but as yet, she isn’t talking,” the insider further added.

Brooklyn is the eldest son of former football star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Following the couple’s breakup in 2019, reports suggested that one source of friction was that Brooklyn had refused to get his girlfriend to sign a non-disclosure agreement or NDA, but that his parents had wanted her to do so.