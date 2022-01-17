Brother Ali Syed’s heartwarming birthday wish for Sajal Aly

Aly Syed, younger brother of Pakistani actor Sajal Aly shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor on Instagram.

Prominent actor, Sajal Aly who celebrates her birthday on January 17, receives a special wish from her only brother. Aly took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Monday midnight to share a throwback picture with the actor from Saboor’s shendi that took place earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴍᴜʜᴀᴍᴍᴀᴅ ᴀʟɪ (@alysyed)

The dotting brother wrote a heartwarming caption for Sajal Aly that read, “You’re really lucky to have me as your only Brother 😉 Lots of love, happiness and duas to u always 🌹🤍

Tum itna khush raho k mein kabhi udaas na hoon 🤲🏽”.

“Happy Birthday Sajla, keep shining 🌞”, Aly concluded with an adorable hashtag ‘#MaaKiKhoobsuratNishani’.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor responded to the lovely wish with the comment “Thankyou brother! 🙌❤️”, while one of her closest friends and actor Sadia Ghaffar dropped some red hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Aly siblings share a close bond, more so after the demise of their mother, and stand rock for each other.

The versatile actor has worked in superhit serials, telefilms, and movies namely ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Sannata’, ‘Qudrat’, ‘Chup Raho’, ‘Noor ul Ain’, ‘Band Baj Gaya’, and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Sajal Aly is currently seen in the mega project, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, as Rabia Safeer, along with 6 other girls, and is done with the shoot of Shekhar Kapur directorial ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’, with Shabana Azmi, Lily James, and Emma Thompson.

Comments